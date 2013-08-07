As much as we love perfume, one of our pet peeves is its ability to become insanely overwhelming and heavy during the summer months. Really, have you ever sat next to someone in the office who went several spritzes overboard in the morning? Trust us, it ain't pretty. That's why we like to get the fragrance party started in the shower with Jo Malone's subtly scented lotions and soaps.
We've been in love with the label's fresh candles and diffusers for years, and thanks to the equally yummy line of goodies for bath and body, we're falling head over heels once again. Whether you're into fruity pomegranate bath soap or citrus-y hair conditioner, the eight goodies ahead will ensure that you're the only one who gets a whiff, not everyone in a five-foot radius of you.