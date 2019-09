This Best-Selling White Top Is Anything But Basic

New York-based brand Ji Oh , however, has mastered tailoring with interesting proportion and shapes when it comes to the classic button-up — so it's no wonder her Cuff shirt is almost out of stock. Featuring a diagonal front closure (because why should it be straight up and down?) and a separated cuff, this isn't your regular top. Plus, it's made in New York City (and there's nothing not to love about that), and you can even have it monogrammed. And though it's a bit of a splurge at $360, we can almost guarantee it'll be the last white button-up you'll buy for a while.