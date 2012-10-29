Jennifer Aniston always looks great, but very rarely does the actress take any sort of risk on the red carpet. Usually she goes for clean and simple, and her dress at the LACMA 2012 Art + Film Gala was a straightforward affair, except for one dramatic detail: The black Tom Ford number had a deep, (and we do mean deep) nay, a capital V.
Out alongside her fiancé Justin Theroux, Aniston showed some serious breast bone (almost exposing her navel). Of course, on the red carpet, there is very little that is shocking, and on another lady this dress might have been easily forgotten, but on her it seems like a daring choice. Check out her sleek, profile shot alongside Justin (with her massive rock, too). Yet, when photographed alongside pal Salma Hayek, the plunge is more apparent. Thank goodness for double-sided tape, right?
Does this look work for Jennifer, or is it better when she sticks to her basics?
Photos: Courtesy of LACMA
