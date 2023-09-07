ADVERTISEMENT
In the blink of an eye, sweater weather will be upon us, and we'll all be reaching for soft, snug pieces to mix and match. Thankfully, Jenni Kayne's new fall collection is filled with forever pieces, such as luxurious cashmere knits, everyday dresses, and elevated trousers. There are even practical handbags and comfy lug-sole shoes to style with your new fall staples.
You'll also find tons of new color selections for some of the brand's best sellers, such as its cozy shearling outerwear and the covetable cashmere cocoon cardigan that always seems to be sold out. However, don't wait too long: You never know when the styles or shades you're contemplating will be gone. Look and feel your very best this season with Jenni Kayne's new fall arrivals.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
For more can't-miss shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.