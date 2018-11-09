J.Crew has been slaying the all-American style game since the 1970s with its eternally classic designs. On top of stocking our chic wardrobe essentials, the company also covers timeless home good bases too. And right on cue with gifting season, the beloved brand just released a new lineup of decor offerings that are straight out of the coziest holiday dream.
From classic takes on comfy decor staples to festive cocktail accessory creations, the recently dropped collection of seasonal goods is a gifting goldmine. We took a
stroll scroll through all of these bright new buys and pulled out our top picks from the shiny bunch ahead. Continue on to shop 12 J.Crew holiday home essentials — gilded to matte-black flasks, soft-as-a-cloud cable-knit throws, and frosted-glass candles included.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.