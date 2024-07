The Japanese Manicure Turns Weak Nails Glossy

The Japanese manicure has one main aim: to improve the health of your nails and give them a beautiful pearlescent finish , like these nails posted to Instagram by @sweettreatvienna . "In essence, it's about massaging nutrients deep into your nail plate to make your nails super healthy so that they shine on their own without the need for a drop of polish," explains Gabriella. The method doesn't promise any additional nail length or out-there nail art . Instead it can transform neglected, weak nails, especially those that have been subjected to gels or acrylics.