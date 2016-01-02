31 Perfect Looks To Copy This January

When it comes to winter dressing, two specific factors are key: comfort and warmth. Selecting an outfit that's stylish and functional isn't always an easy task — especially when not-so-cute items like a puffer coat, chunky sweaters, and snow boots are basically non-negotiable. In other words, it's time to get creative when it comes to our cold weather go-tos.



Since jackets, hats, scarves, gloves, and more tend to be the focal point of the looks we're bound to rock this month, it's time to think out of the box, opting for goods that come in interesting silhouettes, unexpected colors (a.k.a. anything that's not all black), and cool — but still totally practical — textures. The weather outside may be frightful, but that's no excuse to let your sartorial savviness slip. Here are 31 flawless outfits guaranteed to help you become the chicest snow bunny on the block.