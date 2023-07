10 Jane Birkin-Inspired Bags That Don’t Cost As Much As A House

Despite Birkin's nonchalant style, fashion fans will know that one of the most luxurious handbags in existence is named after the star: the Hermès Birkin. The story goes that in 1984, Birkin met Jean-Louis Dumas, chairman of Hermès, on a flight from Paris to London, accidentally tipping all the contents out of her bag and into his lap. One year later, the Birkin was born. But while Jane regularly sported hers overflowing with papers and looking a little worse for wear, the bags come at a considerable cost. There is currently one for sale at Sotheby’s for $30,000 while Farfetch has a pre-owned, Birkin 35 available for $44,000 (given that Sotheby’s sold a Birkin for over $450,000 in 2022 , this might be considered a steal).