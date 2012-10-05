It’s no secret that we’re all about the beauty products — the more luxe, the better. So, we couldn’t help but turn simply giddy at the news of super-insider-y skincare label Jabonería Marianella Soap’s revamped collection. With five years of experience and success under its belt — the company has been praised by Vogue-ettes and Vice-ers alike — Jabonería Marianella 2.0 is better — and prettier — than ever.
The collection began in 2007 when a sweet mother-son pair — author and graphic designer Marianella Febres-Cordero and Brooklyn-based artist and filmmaker David Foote — revisited a longstanding family tradition of making natural soaps in the kitchen. The family owned and operated company now produces beautifully presented (all the packaging is done by David himself!), handcrafted products made from natural elements like Colloidal Oatmeal (which helps relieve dry skin and acne), Argan Oil (a potent anti-aging component with high levels of vitamin E that reduces the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines), and Goat Milk (full of alpha-hydroxy acids and vitamin A). Plus, the whole range is 100% vegetable base, and paraben and phthalates free, with no synthetic dyes.
While the new Jabonería Marianella products will be available in NYC stores starting this fall, for those who can’t wait, you can scoop up your own Rejuvenating Face and Body Bar or Antioxidant Moisturizing Milk Bar on the newly-launched website. More luxe products are scheduled to be released down the road as well, so be sure to check back often and early. With the holidays coming up, there’s no doubt you’ll want to snag these clean-smelling (we test-drove them all and the fragrance lasts and lasts) little bars of artistry — the graphic packaging and elegant font make for an insta-bathroom upgrade — for yourself and everyone you know.
Even better? We've snagged an exclusive peek at the fresh lookbook, so click through to check out the products in all their glory. Now, if only there was a scratch 'n' sniff component to our slideshows...
Photo: Liam Alexander/Jaboneria Marianella