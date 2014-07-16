It's been said that simplicity is the ultimate form of sophistication, and if that’s true, new NorCal bauble line J.Hannah has got it in spades. The California designer, Jessica Hannah, crafts timeless pieces you’ll want to pair with basically everything in your closet. And, the best part is you can.
We know what you’re thinking — where’s the statement-piece love? Well, sometimes you just need to give those tassel-adorned necklaces and earrings a break and let the clean lines do the talking. In this collection, you’ll find fine jewelry iterations from ear cuffs to elegant necklaces in a multitude of metals. The graphic-designer-turned-jeweler set out to supply simple staples for gals who integrate their jewels into everyday life. Hannah debuted the collection along with a shiny new site last week. "I believe jewelry should be designed to make you feel connected to it," she says. "So, I aspire to create jewelry for how it should be worn, never taken off." There’s also a flurry of fun knickknacks to pick up along the way, like chic trays, undies, candles, and purses. Peep the line’s inaugural lookbook after the jump.