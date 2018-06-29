What Ivanka Did This Week: STEM Summit, Anti-LGBTQ+ Church Donation & Perkins Act

What Ivanka Did This Week is a weekly column that explores what Ivanka Trump, first daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump, does all day. Ivanka's schedule has not been made public, so each week, we will do our best to cover the public events and forums she attends, the meetings she has with lawmakers and government officials, and her social media presence.
Monday, June 25
• Ivanka meets with STEM leaders for the first ever White House Federal-State STEM Summit, as part of the administration's "commitment to Computer Science education for our students nationwide." Increasing the number of women in tech and STEM related fields is just one part of her platform.
Today, I look forward to welcoming 200+ State #STEM leaders to the @WhiteHouse to reinforce the Admin’s commitment to Computer Science education for our students nationwide given the increasingly important role of technology skills in our modern economy. https://t.co/w5wNUPRw4j— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 25, 2018
Tuesday, June 26
• It was reported widely that Ivanka donated $50,000 to an anti-LGBTQ+ church in Texas, Prestonwood Baptist Church, "after she read a tweet that said that the church wanted to help immigrant children," according to LGBTQ Nation. The church has a history of anti-LGBTQ+ activism.
• Ivanka retweets CNBC commentary about passing the Perkins Act which provides "federal funding to states and discretionary grantees for the improvement of secondary and postsecondary career and technical education programs."
"I agree!" Ivanka tweets, along with the hashtag #PerkinsCTE. (Ivanka also posts the same thing on her Instagram story.)
• Ivanka attended a Senate HELP Committee meeting that advanced the Perkins Act, which had bipartisan support.
It was great to have @IvankaTrump here today as the Senate HELP Committee advanced the #PerkinsCTE Act. Thank you, Ivanka, for your leadership in updating this important law for students and adult workers. pic.twitter.com/octdixAgLk— Sen. Lamar Alexander (@SenAlexander) June 26, 2018
Wednesday, June 27
Thursday, June 28
• Ivanka attends an event at the State Department honoring individuals who are fighting human trafficking. The New York Times notes that in a report, issued the same day as the event, the State Department warned of separating children from their parents. According to the report, “Children in institutional care, including government-run facilities, can be easy targets for traffickers."
• Politico reports that Maggie Cordish, an adviser on Ivanka's paid family leave initiative, has left the White House. There are reportedly no plans to replace Cordish, who is also a close friend of Ivanka.
.@SecPompeo and @IvankaTrump honor this year’s Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report Heroes -- ten outstanding individuals from around the world who are fighting to end human trafficking. #EndTrafficking pic.twitter.com/MAzNN6D2C5— Department of State (@StateDept) June 28, 2018
• Ivanka retweeted first lady Melania Trump's tweet about the shooting at the Capital Gazette, a local Maryland newspaper, that left five people dead. She did not issue a statement of her own.
Today's violence at the Capital Gazette was tragic & evil. My heart goes out to all affected in this brutal & senseless attack, & I send thoughts & prayers for comfort to the friends, family & colleagues of those killed & injured.— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 28, 2018
Friday, June 29
• Ivanka and Secretary of Treasury Steve Mnuchin were guests on Fox Business Network Show Morning Maria where they discussed the Child Tax Credit, a initiative Ivanka has championed during her time in the White House.
.@IvankaTrump: "The 'Child Tax Credit' was a tremendous vehicle to being able to deliver on our promise to middle-income, hardworking taxpayers." pic.twitter.com/I1AIn4KZo7— FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) June 29, 2018
.@IvankaTrump: "I think one of the tremendous opportunities that were seeing because the economy is so strong is that people who have been out of the workforce are coming back off the sideline." pic.twitter.com/oH2IA13pSE— FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) June 29, 2018
