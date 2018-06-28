5 Dead In Maryland Newsroom Shooting

A shooting in a Maryland newsroom has left five dead at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, MD, police have confirmed. Several others are believed to be "gravely" injured. Police are now calling it a "targeted" attack on the newspaper.
The Anne Arundel Police confirmed an active shooter and that they evacuated and sent officers in to search the building. Agents at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to the scene to assist local law enforcement, along with Maryland State Police. According to a report in the Capital, done by the Baltimore Sun staff, 170 people were believed to be in the building at the time of the shooting. There are over 30 tenants in the building along with the Capital's offices.
The suspect, a white male, is in custody but not cooperating with investigators and reportedly damaged his fingers in an effort to destroy his fingerprints and not to be identified, per the Associated Press. The authorities have reportedly used facial recognition software to identify him. The suspect's motive is still unknown. He reportedly used a long gun and an explosive device was found in the building.
The paper's courts and crime reporter, Phil Davis, posted a series of tweets from inside the building. Writing after the event drew to a close, he said, "A single shooter shot multiple people at my office, some of whom are dead. Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dead, but it's bad. There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload."
A single shooter shot multiple people at my office, some of whom are dead.— Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018
Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dead, but it's bad.— Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018
There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload— Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018
Following that tweet, Davis confirmed he was safely out of the building.
Jimmy DeButts, an editor at the paper, tweeted that he is "devastated and numb" and, in a series of tweets, articulated that employees of the paper work because they have a "passion for telling stories from [their] community" despite shrinking budgets and in times of tragedy.
Devastated & heartbroken. Numb. Please stop asking for information/interviews. I’m in no position to speak, just know @capgaznews reporters & editors give all they have every day. There are no 40 hour weeks, no big paydays - just a passion for telling stories from our communty.— Jimmy DeButts (@jd3217) June 28, 2018
Maryland governor Larry Hogan tweeted he is "already devastated" by the tragedy and urged people to follow police instructions and stay clear of the area.
Absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis. I am in contact with County Executive Steve Schuh, and @MDSP is on the scene assisting @AACOPD. Please, heed all warnings and stay away from the area. Praying for those at the scene and for our community. https://t.co/bI6PdUjHfh— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) June 28, 2018
President Trump sent his "thoughts and prayers" along with thanks to the first responders.
Prior to departing Wisconsin, I was briefed on the shooting at Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Thank you to all of the First Responders who are currently on the scene.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2018
"Once again we are left badly shaken by another tragic act of gun violence in our state," says Danielle Veith, volunteer leader with the Maryland chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, in a statement. "We extend condolences to the victims’ loved ones, the Annapolis community and all members of the Maryland media. Like all Marylanders, journalists should be safe in their workplaces — rather than live-tweeting a tragedy. We must do more to protect all Marylanders from gun violence.”
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more details as they become available.
