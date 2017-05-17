The Non-Basic Neutral Eye Look To Copy ASAP

Going off the fashion week looks we're still obsessing over and our favorite celebrity Instagram accounts, it seems safe to say that the blue makeup trend is still going very, very strong. But we get it: Not everyone wants to rock bold cerulean across their lids — or even just along their lower lash line.
That's where color-shifting, duo-chrome pigments come in. One shade duo in particular is perfect for making the transition from neutral to bold so much easier: brown-to-blue pigment.
MAC's Club is a tried-and-true favorite in this category. The base of the pigment is a neutral, mid-tone brown, yet when it catches the light, bits of iridescent blue sparkle catch the eye.
We love wearing the shade solo across our lids, topped off with lots of black mascara, but it can be worn in a multitude of ways. Ahead, check out our favorite duo-chromatic brown-blue shadows for every price point and texture.