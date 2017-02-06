When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, empower, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
Lately, we've been seeing blue eye makeup everywhere. The shade, while brighter than your typical black or brown, is a fun way to inject color into your look — especially if you're not feelin' bolder hues like pink or orange. Even better, it's a lot more wearable than you might think. Check out the video above for a step-by-step on pulling it off.
Step 1. Using a fluffy eyeshadow brush, blend a deep, matte navy blue into your crease for subtle definition.
Step 2. Dust a turquoise hue onto your entire lid and along your lower lash line.
Step 3. Gently tap a little blue glitter onto the center of your upper and bottom eyelid. Pro tip: Use an eyeshadow guard to protect your face from fallout.
Step 4. Grab a cobalt liquid eyeliner and carefully draw on a cat eye.
Step 5. Apply the same liquid liner to your lower lash line and finish off with a few coats of black (or blue!) mascara.
