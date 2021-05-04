On a crowded shelf of skin-care lines that boast being clean, "good for you," and "good for the planet," it's easy for new brands to get lost — so when one stands out, it's worth paying attention. INNBeauty Project has been generating buzz on the web since its launch in late 2019, just months before health officials declared COVID-19 a global pandemic and brick-and-mortar shopping became out of the question.
The brand, founded by industry veterans Alisa Metzger and Jen Shane, was created to make safe, affordable beauty accessible for once. "We are both obsessed with skin care and love the clean movement," Metzger tells me. "We have so much respect for the brands that pioneered the category, like Drunk Elephant, Beauty Counter, and Youth to the People, and we recognized the need for effective and clean skin care that was affordable."
Here's the rundown: Individual items in the range are all under thirty bucks, and each item in the INNBeauty lineup is outfitted in multi-colored packaging you'll actually want to reach for every day. "There is no reason that an effective and clean brand had to look dull or minimalist," Metzger says. INNBeauty also made a sustainability commitment, pledging to fund the removal of three plastic units from landfills, waterways, and marine environments for every product sold.
It's hard not to scroll through TikTok and find a review of the brand's viral pimple paste or tinted lip oil — both of which blew up during the pandemic. "Spending hundreds of dollars on a skin routine wasn't possible, and our accessible price points resonated with our audience," Metzger explains. "Our top products — Slushy and Pimple Paste — won over consumers and cured their maskne, while being affordable."
The hype left me wondering: Is INNBeauty Project worth trying? I tested out some of its best-loved products. Read on for my honest reviews, ahead.
