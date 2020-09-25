3 Sustainability Activists Share The Beauty Products They Actually Use

It’s time to wake up. On Global Day of Climate Action, VICE Media Group is solely telling stories about our current climate crisis. Click here to meet young climate leaders from around the globe and learn how you can take action.
In 2020, sustainable beauty isn't just about cardboard packaging and recyclable jars — it takes into consideration the entire life cycle of a product, from the ingredients used to how it leaves the warehouse and the way the bottle is discarded when it runs dry.
Adopting a more sustainable beauty routine might seem like a lofty task in an industry dominated by consumerism. But with beauty brands responsible for more than 120 billion units of packaging every year, it's vital to the future of our planet that we take the steps to make our routines more mindful— and demand reform from big beauty brands to do the same.
Ahead, we spoke to three sustainability activists on the beauty products they actually use and how they recycle (and upcycle) them when they hit the pan. If they can do it, so can we.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.