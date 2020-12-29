I Tried Every Youth To The People Product — & This Is My Honest Opinion

Typically, I manage my breakouts with benzoyl peroxide and a Tretinoin prescription from my derm, but I'm still always looking for that holy grail skin-care brand to supplement my routine. Lately, my eye's been on Youth To The People with its sustainable glass packaging and natural-leaning ingredients that are supposed to deliver the youthful side of the company name. So, I decided to try everything the brand has to offer and post my honest opinion, ahead.