I Tried Every Youth To The People Bestseller — & This Is My Honest Opinion

I really blame high school for my obsession with my skin. After learning through several personal experiences that washing my face with Neutrogena's oil-free Clear & Defend cleanser and swiping on astringent without following up with moisturiser was — shocker! — not the best formula, I've become a more discerning consumer when it come to my dry, acne-prone complexion (yep, I have the best of both worlds).
Typically, I manage my breakouts with benzoyl peroxide and a Tretinoin prescription from my derm, but I'm still always looking for that holy grail skin-care brand to supplement my routine and also keep the dryness at bay. Lately, my eye's been on Youth To The People with its chic, glass bottle packaging and natural-leaning ingredients that are supposed to deliver the youthful side of the company name; and who have only just launched in the UK this year. So, I decided to try everything the brand has to offer and post my honest opinions, ahead.
FY, if you're inspired by any of my reviews, you should head over to the Youth To The People homepage where they're currently holding a competition to celebrate their UK arrival. Running from 26th September to 17th October, five winners have the opportunity to win three of their best selling products: the Superfood Cleanser, Air Whip Superfood Moisturiser and 15% Vitamin C + Caffeine Energy Serum.
