I Tried Every Youth To The People Product — & This Is My Honest Opinion

I really blame high school for my obsession with my skin. After learning through several personal experiences that washing my face with Neutrogena oil-free cleanser and swiping on astringent without following up with moisturiser was — shocker! — not the best formula for my skin, I've become a more discerning consumer when it comes to my dry, acne-prone complexion.
Typically, I manage my breakouts with benzoyl peroxide and a Tretinoin prescription from my derm, but I'm still always looking for that holy grail skin-care brand to supplement my routine. Lately, my eye's been on Youth To The People with its sustainable glass packaging and natural-leaning ingredients that are supposed to deliver the youthful side of the company name. So, I decided to try everything the brand has to offer and post my honest opinion, ahead.
