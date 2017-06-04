Customers Reserve These White Jeans Over A Month In Advance

For some, the first sign of summer is ordering oysters at happy hour (No? Just us?). For others, it's Memorial Day Weekend — and, more specifically, breaking out all your warm-weather pieces once again. So, it's around this time each year that we usually get our hands on a crisp pair of white jeans that aren't stained with remnants of Summer '16. And there's one particular option that sells out every single time, regardless of how many the brand stocks in advance.