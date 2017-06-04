Customers Reserve These White Jeans Over A Month In Advance

You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
For some, the first sign of summer is ordering oysters at happy hour (No? Just us?). For others, it's Memorial Day Weekend — and, more specifically, breaking out all your warm-weather pieces once again. So, it's around this time each year that we usually get our hands on a crisp pair of white jeans that aren't stained with remnants of Summer '16. And there's one particular option that sells out every single time, regardless of how many the brand stocks in advance.
"I double, triple, quadruple our previous year's order, and they're always gone," Industry Standard founder Nicole Najafi tells Refinery29 of her label's white jeans. "It's nuts. Some of our regular customers reserve theirs in the winter so they can be guaranteed a pair in the summer." Talk about high demand.
But, what makes these simple white jeans so great? For one, they're thick; so, unlike most options that are kind of papery and legging-esque, they're not see-through. They're also slightly cropped, which is always a win in our book. (As an aside, Gwyneth Paltrow happens to have a monogrammed pair for herself.)
At this very moment, the jeans are still in stock (though we bet they won't last long). Click on to shop them while you still can, along with some similar picks in case they're gone. Happy white-wearing!