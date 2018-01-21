You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
There are probably a solid handful of purchases you regret making — that vintage handbag you never got your money's worth out of, the special occasion dress that never saw, well, a special occasion, that slightly-too-small pair of jeans that you bought anyway (never a good idea). But, honestly, have you ever regretted buying a white T-shirt? Because we can't say that we have.
If you too can never have too many of this trusted basic, you might be keen on a restock that's just happened. Launched in the summer of 2017, Industry Standard's Sylvie tee in crème and slate sold-out almost immediately. And since then, every restock has sold-out too. They're 100% organic cotton, made in Los Angeles, and are the exact right fit — plus, they're not too sheer, not too starchy, not too tight, AND not too baggy. Sure, there are tons of "perfect" T-shirts out there, but ones of this quality usually run up to $120; Industry Standard's are just $45.
Since this brand has seen people buy one and return to buy six more, we have a feeling they're bound to sell out fast once again (oh, and you can embroider them with a heart or funny phrase, if you choose). Click ahead to stock up while you still can, along with some similar options in case they're going, going, gone.