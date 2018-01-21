If you too can never have too many of this trusted basic, you might be keen on a restock that's just happened. Launched in the summer of 2017, Industry Standard's Sylvie tee in crème and slate sold-out almost immediately. And since then, every restock has sold-out too. They're 100% organic cotton, made in Los Angeles, and are the exact right fit — plus, they're not too sheer, not too starchy, not too tight, AND not too baggy. Sure, there are tons of "perfect" T-shirts out there, but ones of this quality usually run up to $120; Industry Standard's are just $45.