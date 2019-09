Immediately post-breakup, you'll want your family and friends' support. And, unlike quietly removing your relationship status from Facebook and deleting all traces of your ex on Instagram (if the relationship ended badly), posting a public statement could help your family and friends know that you need their help. Dr. Chloe suggests using the statement to ask for what you need, but also to tell your loved ones what you don't need. "One of the things people going through a breakup often say is that they really don't want to hear everyone else's opinion about it," Dr. Chloe says. "They just want everyone to accept it." But people come with opinions (especially the people who love you), so if you don't want to hear what everyone has to say about your ex, then tell them that. You can say something like, "Even though [ex] and I have broken up, they're still a good person. So let's avoid the trash-talking, please?" Or, say something else that fits your situation, but make it clear that you don't want to hear anyone's thoughts on your ex and how they never thought that person was good for you anyway.