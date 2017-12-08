The Year In Celebrity Breakups

Another year, another round of soul-crushing breakups. Amid all the tumult of 2017, celebrity splits felt almost tame. And, of course, the year couldn't compete with 2016, which contained the Brangelina Breakup Disaster. Still, life marches forward, and what is life if not a series of successive endings, breakups, and goodbyes? I don't mean to sound morbid, but we did lose a lot of great couples this year. In 2017, we said goodbye to Anna Faris and Chris Pratt, and faced the loss of Fergie and Josh Duhamel. It's like, couldn't they have pretended to stay together so that we could at least take comfort in some solid celebrity couples?
Alas, celebrities are humans (really!) and breakups are part of their lives just as much as they are of ours. And, you know, now, Fergie has more time for herself. Anna Faris can focus on her podcast, and The Weeknd can go back to his fly-by-night love life. Breakups are renewals — a celebrity renaissance, if you will. If we're talking about it that way, there were a lot of celebrity renewals this year.
Ahead, these celebrities got a new lot in life this year. We will mourn the relationships briefly, and then, we celebrate their renaissance.
