Story from Hair

We’ve Been Applying Dry Shampoo Wrong This Entire Time

Lexy Lebsack
When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, refresh, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
Dry shampoo is a product that, while incredibly ubiquitous, is often applied completely incorrectly. By that we mean, you probably quickly spray a bit onto your part, maybe along your hairline, too, then massage for a sec and call it a day.
Advertisement
The right way to apply dry shampoo, however, includes lifting horizontal sections of hair and spraying just above the root (where it's not visible), massaging, then brushing hair with a natural bristle brush (or whatever works best for your hair type). The results will be more effective and eliminate any white residue.
Ready to give it a go? Watch the video above, grab your favorite formula, then follow the steps below.
Step 1. Lift up a horizontal section of hair, starting at ear level, and blast just above the root with dry shampoo. Release.
Step 2. Grab a section just above the last and repeat until you reach your part.
Step 3. Massage roots.
Step 4. Brush hair with your favorite brush to distribute the product.
Like what you see? Follow Short Cuts on Facebook for more videos.
Advertisement