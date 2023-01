Unfortunately, just cashing in on a robe doesn't transform a bathroom into the Four Seasons. The key to a proper pamper palace is, as they say, the little things. We suggest stashing away unappealing essentials in a sleek organizer, assembling a fancy waterfall showerhead, setting up a few therapeutic essential oil steamers, grabbing a heated towel from your new warmer, and getting down to business. Sound unreasonable? Most of these luxe buys can fit into even the smallest bathrooms and can be installed in a rental space. For our favorite easy, transformative buys, check out the list below, with picks starting at $20.