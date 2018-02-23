Unlike Bumble, Hey! Vina has no romantic dating portion — it is strictly for finding friends, and only open to women. I liked the app interface better than Bumble BFF: When you swipe through, you see more about the person up front (the photos are smaller to allow room for text).You start off taking a profile quiz, responding to prompts such as, "I like to meet up for coffee, wine, or both" that make it easier than having to write something about yourself from scratch. You can also add your guilty pleasure, describe yourself in five emoji, and, if you like, craft a brief description.As was the case with Bumble BFF, it seemed like there was no shortage of women on the app. There were no lingerie photos, which was a nice change, and, when you match with someone, you can opt for an "introduction" through the app. An automated message from a Hey! Vina employee appears: "Hey! So excited to introduce you two awesome women. I find it's best to say a quick hello, then make some plans to meet up straight away. How about grabbing a coffee this week? Have a great time!" It loses its charm when you realize its the same message for every "introduction," but does seem to get the conversation going more quickly.On the app, I came across many women who expressed a desire to find the Samantha to their Carrie, proving that Sex and The City's representation of friendship really is everlasting. And, not so shockingly, everyone seemed to love avocado toast.I made plans to go for a walk with a Clara*, who worked near my office. While she was nice, the conversation was similar to the one with my Bumble BFF match. Perfectly okay, but nothing extraordinary. Were my friend expectations too high? Was I the awkward one?