There is a time limit on meeting up — the match will expire at noon the following day — emphasizing that Tinder sees Tinder Social as a way to make last-minute evening plans rather than a long, back-and-forth, never-ending on-screen conversation between semi-strangers.



“Tinder Social is designed to make it as easy as possible to plan your night, get out into the real world, and meet new people," Sean Rad, CEO and cofounder of Tinder, said in a press release.



Of course, Tinder Social groups could easily end up just being a double or triple date (and much of the app's promotional materials suggest that this is an intended goal). But for anyone who's just looking for a fun crew to go out with on a Friday night, this is definitely worth a try. We will, for once, actively encourage our friends to download the app.