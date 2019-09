Dating apps that only offer you the chance to make a romantic match are a thing of the past. Bumble wants to help you make friends and career connections , for example. Now, Tinder is bringing that feature to the United States with Tinder Social Tinder Social has a leg up over one-on-one friend-making channels, such as Bumble BFF , because it's an easier way to get a whole crew of existing and new friends together for a night out.To get started, download or update Tinder, then go to your Settings and opt-in to using Tinder Social. When you unlock the friend-finding channel, other friends on Tinder won't see that you are also using the app, unless you want them to. Next, create a group by choosing one to three of your Facebook friends who have also opted in.After that, it gets fun. You can assign a status to your group about what you want to do together. ("Anyone up for happy hour?") Another group can express interest in your status, and once at least one member of each group has swiped right on the other, your groups are matched. You can chat within the app and make plans to go out together.