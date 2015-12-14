People who choose to stay at a hotel when they travel are accustomed to certain niceties, like Egyptian cotton sheets or a concierge who greets you with a smile. The devil that transforms a stay from five-star to superstar, however, is in the details: We're talking about the hidden perks, from late checkout to a gratis continental breakfast.
With a good attitude, some clever maneuvering, and a bit of luck, you can score some of these extra benefits, too, no name-dropping required. We spoke to a coterie of travel pros — bloggers, app founders, and industry insiders — to find out their secrets to a more enjoyable hotel stay. Now all you have to do is waltz up to reception and have the vacation of your dreams.
With a good attitude, some clever maneuvering, and a bit of luck, you can score some of these extra benefits, too, no name-dropping required. We spoke to a coterie of travel pros — bloggers, app founders, and industry insiders — to find out their secrets to a more enjoyable hotel stay. Now all you have to do is waltz up to reception and have the vacation of your dreams.