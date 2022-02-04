Breathing Is Hard, Apparently!

For your everyday aspiration, you don’t have to get too hung up on timing (there’s no scientific research that proves the 11 second cycle is the perfect one, after all). Dr. Minkikar agrees, saying that as long as you’re breathing deeply in and out of your nose for one or two seconds, that’s perfectly fine. “The time really depends on what the person is comfortable doing,” he says — but he adds that if you can slow down, it is beneficial, since slower breaths take more effort for our lungs to expand (which in turn gives them a little workout).