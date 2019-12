Before You Have Sex In A Hot Tub, Read This

Think a hot tub is sexy, but not willing to risk a yeast infection? The solution is to begin foreplay in your (private!) hot tub, then move out of the water. You can even keep the hot tub involved, if you want to. For example, you could hop out of the water to sit on the edge of the hot tub while your partner goes down on you . In this scenario, your legs are still in the water, but your vagina is not.