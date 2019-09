Sean and I decided to try one with the caveat that, if we don't like it, we'll switch to oral sex after. After fooling around for a bit, I carefully unwrapped the female condom. (Just like with male condoms, you want to be careful not to rip the condom itself when you open the package.) The condom indeed looked like an upside-down plastic bag, but it had two rings (one at the top and one around the rim of the opening) and it was about the size and shape of a can of Monster energy drink. I figured it must be a rule that if you’re using one of these with a cis male, you have to make a joke like, "Look, honey, they finally made a condom that’s big enough for you!"