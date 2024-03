Your Horoscope This Week: March 3 to 9

The quarter moon in Sag activates your sector of friendship as the week begins, Aquarius. This allows you to speak up if you’ve felt undermined, disrespected, or taken advantage of in any way, be it in real life or digitally. Your mission is to not let the fiery nature of this lunation cause you to burn bridges instead of having respectful and reciprocal conversations. If you find yourself getting too worked up or heated at the start of the week, take some time apart from the individual(s) in question to regroup. Mercury’s continued transit through Pisces helps you approach money matters from a heart-centered place during this first full week of March . Speaking to yourself with greater compassion regarding past or current financial mishaps will help you stay positive and flexible, which is necessary during this phase of your life.