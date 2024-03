Money continues to be on your mind as the month of March begins, Aquarius. But this is in a more ethereal way rather than a tangible way, if that makes sense. The sun, Mercury, Venus Mars , and Neptune all spend time traveling through this sector of your chart at one point this month, and this Pisces stellium is teaching you to allow material and financial rewards to naturally flow to you through the path of least resistance. Think about ways to attract greater wealth through simplifying the work you do. This isn’t the time to add more to your plate, but rather clear your plate of the non-essentials so that you can give more attention to what will maximize your returns. Use the Pisces new moon on the 10th to do a money ritual or visualization exercise.