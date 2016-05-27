Honey Face Wash — Not As Bonkers As It Sounds

1 of 6

Photographed by Erin Yamagata.

In my head, when I dreamed up this experiment, I envisioned one of my lovely team members taking the bullet — er, I mean, embarking on this wonderful cleansing journey. It came down to me drawing the short straw (or just everybody else being busy testing other products for their upcoming stories). At one point, I seriously considered just scrapping the whole idea, so terrified was I of the prospect. But, I read such glowing reviews online, and my editor radar was telling me this was a truly interesting topic worth exploring, so I sucked it up and took one for the team.



Now, according to the sites I read, honey washing is pretty similar to your usual cleansing routine. In the morning, you simply rub it on your face, then wash it off with your hands or a wet washcloth. Repeat the same process at night, unless you wear makeup. Since honey doesn't have any makeup-removing properties, you'll need to use either a facial oil or a makeup remover first, followed by your honey. I'm already a big fan of oil cleansing — I do it almost every night — so this seemed like a pretty easy transition to me.



The type of honey you use definitely makes a difference. As one site pointed out, all-natural means absolute diddly when it comes to this sticky stuff. I was advised to pick up only those bottles of honey featuring the terms raw and unfiltered — that means they are minimally processed, so all the antimicrobial goodness hasn't been blasted out of them.



I also read that manuka honey was the absolute best option for the skin. I had every intention of picking up some of it — until I got to Whole Foods and saw the $49.99 jar of manuka sitting next to the $4.99 bottle of clover blossom. My inner cheapskate won that battle pretty soundly.