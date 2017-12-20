5 Cozy, Travel-Friendly Outfits To Head Home In For The Holidays

Still, we understand if you want your off-duty outfits to be on-point. That's why sleek bomber jackets, sparkly socks, and colorful track pants are all fair game for looking good while feeling comfy. And even if you have to bundle up to head home to even colder weather, there's no reason to not put your own personal touch on things. With that in mind, we've pulled together five travel-ready outfits for when you're homeward bound. Remember: Leggings may be a go-to, but they're not the only option for traveling in comfort.