20 Designer Gifts Worth The Splurge

While we're not suggesting you have to get everyone on your list a little taste of Louis Vuitton, there are probably one or two people in your life who deserve something really, really special this year — whether your sister had an especially tough 2017 (didn't we all!), or you just want to show your mom how much she means to you. And if you get smart about saving, you might be surprised by what special items you can scoop up from the luxury names you never dreamt of being able to buy.