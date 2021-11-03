6 Gender-Neutral Wedding Rings You Can Buy Online (& At A Discount)

When HOLDEN — a direct-to-consumer wedding ring company — was launched in 2018, cofounders Andrew Lim and Simon Zhang were already frustrated by the ring-buying experience and were seeking to make the process more seamless and convenient. (Lim, at the time, was helping his brother look for a wedding band with zero success.)
The customization of a traditional engagement ring, which is typically an arduous affair (and often female-leaning), didn't interest the duo — instead, they wanted to focus on gender-neutral wedding bands. Thus, HOLDEN debuted with the mission to make the wedding ring industry a bit more inclusive.
The concept is super simple: soon-to-wed folks can scope out the various styles — ranging from plain bands to ones lined with sparkly, lab-grown diamonds — and choose their preferred width, metal (yellow gold, rose gold, white gold, or platinum), karat type, and finish (matte or shiny) for a fully customized piece of jewelry. Free inner band engraving is also available for a personalized touch. And, although I've personally never had to shop for a wedding band myself, I'm not shocked to hear it's quite expensive to do so — but with styles starting at $250, HOLDEN's prices are considered a steal in the industry.
Like many other DTC brands, HOLDEN is similarly dedicated to sustainable practices. Every piece is made from recycled metals, the diamonds are conflict-free and lab-grown, and all the rings are designed and customized in NYC. And, in making good promise to celebrating all couples, HOLDEN donates one percent of proceeds to The Trevor Project, an organization dedicated to helping at-risk LGBTQIA+ youth.
If you're soon to get hitched or are curious to see if HOLDEN rings are right for you (regardless of if you're actually tying the knot), the brand is offering Refinery29 readers the exclusive code HOLDEN29 for $50 off any purchase $499+ through March 20, 2022. Is your interest piqued? You can browse the entire lineup here. Or, ahead, get acquainted with six of the brand's bestselling styles (all ranking a solid 5 out of 5 stars!) along with a word on what happily-ringed couples are saying.
For The Minimalist
You can never go wrong with a simple band. What sets this one apart is the smooth and rounded edges, making it all-around comfortable to wear.
The Hype: 5 out of 5 stars and 348 reviews on hiholden.com
What Wedded Folks Are Saying: "We are thrilled with the rings that we ordered from Holden. The team at Holden is great to work with and kept us up to date on progress by email. The rings arrived quickly and were perfect for our wedding day. We got our rings engraved and the engraving looks great. I would highly recommend ordering your rings from Holden!"
For The Fan Of Textures
Funky but still timeless, this hammered style is a refreshing option that's sure to add a lot more dimension to your current ring stack.
The Hype: 5 out of 5 stars and 248 reviews on hiholden.com
What Wedded Folks Are Saying: "We learned about your rings through an Instagram ad, and we thought they would be perfect. We wanted matching bands that were simple but not bog-standard, and the Hammered seemed ideal. We scheduled an appointment for a fitting/viewing in your lovely WeWork facility in Manhattan, which helped us solidify our final choices, and we were communicated with throughout the process. It goes without saying that your staff is super friendly and helpful."
For The Sleek Modernist
If you're sort of traditionalist, but still want a wedding band that's unique and trendy, this beveled ring is a fab compromise.
The Hype: 5 out of 5 stars and 124 reviews on hiholden.com
What Wedded Folks Are Saying: "I am very pleased with my husband’s Beveled wedding band. I love the modern design and the ability to pick the finish. The price point is very competitive compared to other 14k gold wedding bands and the free engraving is just the cherry on top! I also super appreciate the diversity of people and couples represented in their product photos. I’ve already recommended Holden to all my engaged friends!"
For The In-Betweener
Perfect for the ring-wearer who's a little extra, but not that extra, this band featuring a channel of baguettes is a gorgeous pick.
The Hype: 5 out of 5 stars and 41 reviews on hiholden.com
What Wedded Folks Are Saying: "What an easy and quick process! I had been searching for wedding bands all over, but kept coming back to this one because of the great price for the quality. I really wanted to try on my ring in person, but ended up just pulling the trigger on this one and am so glad I did! It's perfect!"
For Subtle Elegance
Dotted with cute little diamonds, The Royal Flush is a gorgeous ring not only for getting married but also for everyday wear.
The Hype: 5 out of 5 stars and 35 reviews on hiholden.com
What Wedded Folks Are Saying: "I fell in love with the product IMMEDIATELY and love the fact that it is true to the picture and literally everything I expected and more! Highly recommend for anyone looking into dainty, elegant pieces for their forever bands! True to the pictures and love the fit of the engraving as well! Will definitely look into other styles if and when the time comes!"
For The Sparkle Fiend
With stacked baguettes lining halfway around the band, this ring is made for luxurious, blinged-out fingers.
The Hype: 5 out of 5 stars and 40 reviews on hiholden.com
What Wedded Folks Are Saying: "I had been dreaming of a wedding band with stacked baguettes for so long! The half column baguette was exactly what I was looking for. For that type of ring, it’s the best price I could find by a mile, and the quality did not suffer in the least."
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.