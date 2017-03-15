Last time I tried shopping for some new spring pieces, I ended up with 19 open browser tabs, all from different retailers, and somehow didn't even end up buying anything. If this sounds like you — and I don't blame you, we've all been there — or if you just need some direction when it comes to what's trending for the coming season, there's one retailer that's kind of doing it all.
Sure, we're all about supporting non-fast fashion and indie brands whenever we get the chance, but for spring's trendiest pieces, H&M's has got our entire wish list covered. Stocking essentials like classic trench coats and denim jackets, as well as more of-the-moment items, like slingbacks and pieces with drawstring detailing, you can bet we're going to be ordering all the spring pieces from the retailer — stat. Click on to see the goods we're eyeing from this one-stop shop, and relish in the fact that you've gotten your warm-weather wardrobe in-check in just one click. How good does that feel?