Sure, we're all about supporting non-fast fashion and indie brands whenever we get the chance, but for spring's trendiest pieces, H&M's has got our entire wish list covered. Stocking essentials like classic trench coats and denim jackets, as well as more of-the-moment items, like slingbacks and pieces with drawstring detailing, you can bet we're going to be ordering all the spring pieces from the retailer — stat. Click on to see the goods we're eyeing from this one-stop shop, and relish in the fact that you've gotten your warm-weather wardrobe in-check in just one click. How good does that feel?