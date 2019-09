Before you rip apart your closet to locate your missing beanie from last winter, take a minute to think about whether it could actually make or break your outfit. If the answer is no, consider its MIA status a sign that your accessories could use an update — and keep reading. Sure, a cold-weather piece's practicality factor is key, but with the right shape, color, and composition, it can also be just what your outfit needs to go from bleh to boss. And with this season's festive lineup of metallics, patent leathers, and unexpected hues, there's plenty to choose from.Not sure where to start? We culled H&M ’s fresh selection and found six statement add-ons that check all the boxes — as in, party boots you can totally wear to the office, a shockingly soft blanket scarf, and a blush-pink tote (a nod to 2016's most ubiquitous color). And because we totally get that the majority of your paycheck is off-limits this time of year due to gifts and holiday travel, nothing in our roundup tops $50. With the essentials below, you'll be more than ready for whatever winter throws your way — so make some plans, stat.