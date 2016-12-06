Before you rip apart your closet to locate your missing beanie from last winter, take a minute to think about whether it could actually make or break your outfit. If the answer is no, consider its MIA status a sign that your accessories could use an update — and keep reading. Sure, a cold-weather piece's practicality factor is key, but with the right shape, color, and composition, it can also be just what your outfit needs to go from bleh to boss. And with this season's festive lineup of metallics, patent leathers, and unexpected hues, there's plenty to choose from.
Not sure where to start? We culled H&M’s fresh selection and found six statement add-ons that check all the boxes — as in, party boots you can totally wear to the office, a shockingly soft blanket scarf, and a blush-pink tote (a nod to 2016's most ubiquitous color). And because we totally get that the majority of your paycheck is off-limits this time of year due to gifts and holiday travel, nothing in our roundup tops $50. With the essentials below, you'll be more than ready for whatever winter throws your way — so make some plans, stat.
The Leather Gloves
Mittens are cute and all, but nothing says "I'm sophisticated" like a pair of glossy gloves. This faux-leather style will go with all of your outerwear, while keeping your hands extra warm.
The Gold Booties
Metallic booties are having a moment, big time. Give your go-to black boots a break and go for gold instead — they can be styled with everything from dresses to jeans, and not just for the holidays.
The Tiny Bag
When you have a night out on the books, a big bag just won't cut it. Phone. Card. Lipstick. That's all that fits in this metallic micro-satchel, and let's be honest — that's all you really need.
The Shiny Shoes
Swap your signature black steppers with a patent pair to add a touch of shine to your cold-weather look. These loafers work for the office and beyond, which makes them all the more worth it.
The Blush Accent
If there's one color that's unavoidable these days, it's blush. This roomy, top-handle tote is the perfect candidate to fulfill all of your pale-pink, on-the-go needs.
The Blanket Scarf
What better way to stave off winter's chill than with a cozy, oversized scarf? Thanks to its low-key color palette and ability to function as an actual blanket, this fringe option is a no-brainer.
