9 Fall Pieces You Won't Believe Are From H&M

Puffers, booties, and layers, oh my! Yep, it's fall alright, and we're knee deep in to-do lists to help us conquer the season ahead. First up? A stop at H&M, where every trendy essential comes with a super-affordable price tag. Once there, our add-to-cart impulse is triggered by tailored suiting, fuzzy turtleneck sweaters, graphic blouses, and polka-dot prints that are chic, not cutesy. We're also digging a silver metallic mini for after-hours fun and electric-blue trousers that will transform our workwear look. With our closet in good shape, we're on to everything else on our list, like sippin' chai lattes and capturing the perfect leaf-falling Boomerang.
