Out with the thick knits and flannel and in with the flounce tops and white denim, or so says H&M with its new spring arrivals. You wouldn't know it by the still snowy forecasts, but winter is in fact over, and it's time to start dressing like it (or at least preparing to dress like it). A good place to start? With the key trends and silhouettes cropping up this season, such as rich embroidery, feminine frills, voluminous boho sleeves, and tie-waist bottoms. Below, get a glimpse of the transitional items we're stocking up on that'll hopefully usher in spring vibes — beyond just our wardrobe.
Welcome to MyIdentity. The road to owning your identity is rarely easy. In this yearlong program, we will celebrate that journey and explore how the choices we make on the outside reflect what we’re feeling on the inside — and the important role fashion and beauty play in helping people find and express who they are.
