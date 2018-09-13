One of the best parts about fall is trying all the sweet trends we've been dying to get our hands on ever since last season's runway shows — scoping out the coolest cuts, prints, and styles we'll soon be updating our wardrobes with. What we don't always love, however, is seeing their less-than-ideal price tags. In a perfect world, we’d be able to build out our dream wardrobe with every last trend that piques our interest, but our budget doesn't always allow for that fashion fantasy.
With that being said, we’ve rounded up the most affordable, on-trend pieces from H&M's new fall line that will let you freely explore all of your sartorial curiosities — without ever breaking the bank or compromising on style. From bewitching lace tops to sky-high knit turtlenecks to chestnut corduroy pants, there's an option for all of our ever-changing aesthetics. So whatever your fashion mood this season, go ahead and embrace it.