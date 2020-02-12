The Healthy Snacks To Have In Your Pantry For Late-Night Munchies

Whether you're heading home after a long night out, trying to fall asleep after binge-watching something scary, or just hungry after a sub-satisfying dinner, most of us have been in the late-night snack conundrum. You want something, but you don't want to make food, so you turn to your kitchen cupboards hoping there's something tasty.
Even if you don't have a well-stocked pantry, there are a few packaged snacks you should have on-hand for these midnight munchies. Ideally, you should aim for foods that contain nutrients known to help you fall asleep, and eat a smaller portion of them so you're not uncomfortable while your body digests.
With those guidelines in mind, there are so many healthy snacks you can choose from — arguably too many. Here are our sleep-inducing snack suggestions to add to your cart next time you're grocery shopping.
