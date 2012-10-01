As always, Haute Hippie’s fall collection proves bohemian style doesn’t have to include Birkenstocks, tired peace signs, or shapeless, tie-dyed maxi-skirts — hallelujah and amen. Instead, this New York-based brand embraces the nomadic spirit with rad, floral, skinny jeans, chic fringed vests, flowing gowns, and embellished shells. Another reason for Haute Hippie fans to get pumped? Right now, you can save up to half off everything on R29 Shops. Because even the crunchiest of hippies needs a little luxe in her life.
