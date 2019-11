On the surface, an aeronautical engineer and an accessories editor seemingly share few similarities when the professions are compared side by side. Yet, it's this unique pairing that's behind the newly launched Hatch Jewelry . Matthew Sargeant and Linnea Olson-Schwartz have one aim in mind: to create small quantities of exceptional jewelry that would otherwise never get the chance to be realized. By the looks of it, the unlikely duo seems to be doing something right. We're talkingthat even your mother can appreciate. Which is saying something.