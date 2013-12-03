On the surface, an aeronautical engineer and an accessories editor seemingly share few similarities when the professions are compared side by side. Yet, it's this unique pairing that's behind the newly launched Hatch Jewelry. Matthew Sargeant and Linnea Olson-Schwartz have one aim in mind: to create small quantities of exceptional jewelry that would otherwise never get the chance to be realized. By the looks of it, the unlikely duo seems to be doing something right. We're talking contemporary necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings with a strong design focus that even your mother can appreciate. Which is saying something.
And, their innovative platform is way more than your typical online-shopping destination. It's a hub for discovery, where design lovers and gem junkies can participate in the process of putting new pieces (and up-and-coming jewelry designers) into production. Yes, you have a say! And, to sweeten the deal, Hatch Jewelry is offering R29 readers an exclusive 20% discount. This one-week-only offer can be redeemed at checkout using the code Refinery29. That means we'll be wanting this, this, and this. Ready, set, shop!