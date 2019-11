As a team with former and current preggers, we can vouch for the fact that "chic" and "maternity wear" are two concepts that rarely go together. That is, until NYC-based HATCH Collection arrived in 2011. Now on its fourth season, the label is all about cool and comfy clothing that you can wear before and after that baby is born. The weird part: Even non-bump- and baby-carriers covet this stuff, too.