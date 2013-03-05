As a team with former and current preggers, we can vouch for the fact that "chic" and "maternity wear" are two concepts that rarely go together. That is, until NYC-based HATCH Collection arrived in 2011. Now on its fourth season, the label is all about cool and comfy clothing that you can wear before and after that baby is born. The weird part: Even non-bump- and baby-carriers covet this stuff, too.
And that doesn't stop with HATCH's just, well, hatched spring '13 collection, seen in this cool behind-the-scenes video and all over the brand's website. “Spring was inspired by the beautiful colors of the Amalfi Coast," designer and founder Ariane Goldman tells us. "The lines are clean and the silhouettes are light and airy, providing options for women, day into night."
What does that boil down to sartorially? Let's just say, a whole lotta cute, in the form of silk jumpers, polka-dot denim overalls, slouchy silk dresses with peekaboo colorblocking, and stretchy wear-anywhere shorts. See it all in movement above, and we dare you not to be tickled pink...or baby blue.
Video and Photo: Courtesy of HATCH
