This TikTok-Famous Inclusive & Affordable Bra Brand Has “Blissful” Styles

Finding a comfortable bra can often be an agonizing process. A multitude of issues arise: If the cups fit well, then the straps are digging into your shoulders, and if the back is smoothing, then the underwire is digging into your ribs, and so on. Then on top of finding a well-fitting bra , sourcing an affordable one is even more painstaking. For something that we wear on a (mostly) regular basis – and is in a highly saturated market – finding a bra that fits and supports shouldn’t be such a hassle.