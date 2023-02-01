This TikTok-Famous Inclusive & Affordable Bra Brand Has “Blissful” Styles

Finding a comfortable bra can often be an agonizing process. A multitude of issues arise: If the cups fit well, then the straps are digging into your shoulders, and if the back is smoothing, then the underwire is digging into your ribs, and so on. Then on top of finding a well-fitting bra, sourcing an affordable one is even more painstaking. For something that we wear on a (mostly) regular basis – and is in a highly saturated market – finding a bra that fits and supports shouldn’t be such a hassle.
Harper Wilde is helping to solve this dilemma, offering comfortable, inclusive, and fairly priced intimates. Each product is created with function and style in mind. Harper Wilde wants to empower the bra-wearing community through its assortment of basics like everyday bras, bralettes, and underwear. The company also gives back via initiatives that support Girls Inc. and recycling.
While doomscrolling on TikTok, you’ve probably even seen Harper Wilde’s best-selling Bliss Bralette go viral, and for good reason. The bra is designed to "feel like you're wearing nothing," and is a Harper Wilde best seller. The brand recently rounded out its Bliss offerings with a nursing bra to form the Bliss Collection, which also includes the Bliss Triangle and OG Bliss. If you'd like to see how Harper Wilde bras fit for yourself (because the search for the perfect everyday bra will live on forever) enjoy 15% off your order with code REFINERY at checkout, and get a closer peek at the Bliss collection below.
The Bliss Bralette is as smooth as can be, sans any wires, elastic straps, cups, or padding. The full-coverage V-neck and V-back bralette instead has thick straps and a thick underband for gentle support that vanishes under tight clothing. This not-so-basic basic is created with durable microfiber fabric to further offer lift, support, and comfort.
Harper Wilde’s best-selling bra is available in sizes XS through 4XL in a range of core and limited-edition colors, with new limited-edition colors being rolled out throughout the year. And lest you think this is a one-size-fits-all approach to bras, for sizes large and up, an extra layer of fabric is added for additional support. If you're so inclined, you can stock up with The Bliss Bundle, which includes four bralettes in any size and color of your choice.
With all of the same amazing qualities as The Bliss, the equally popular Bliss Triangle Bralette is another everyday bra you actually won’t want to take off. Without typical bra features (a.k.a. the most uncomfortable parts), this bralette offers a seamless look and a smooth feel. The clips on the straps are even placed in front, so you don't need to awkwardly bend over backward to adjust the tightness. This style’s deeper V-neck also allows you to be comfortable, even when wearing low-cut shirts.
The Bliss Triangle Bralette is available in sizes XS through 4XL, currently in six colorways, and is also available to purchase in a bundle.
The newest addition to the Bliss Collection is Harper Wilde's thoughtful solution for a more comfortable nursing bra for breastfeeding mothers. The ingenious design has “drop down cups” with removable pads. Simply unclip the top layer of fabric from the front of the straps. This easy “one-hand release” simplifies the breastfeeding process, and is apparently baby-approved, according to the brand.
The new style is currently available in sizes XS through 4XL, with wider straps added to sizes 2XL and up. If you're in the market for an affordable nursing bra, then it's worth giving Harper Wilde's creation a try.
