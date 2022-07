I love about-face , so I was super excited to try af94. Right off the bat, I appreciated that there was a mix of neutral and on-trend shades, so there's really something for everyone, and at such an affordable price point. My everyday makeup look is pretty simple, so I reached for the Shadowboxer Eye Crayon in Long Goodbye , a metallic champagne beige, which I loved for a wash of tint all over the lid. On bare lips, I applied a touch of Give 'em Lip High-Shine Lip Gloss in Honey, I'm Home , a beautiful caramel nude that felt really hydrating and non-sticky on my lips. For later the day, I was actually super into the Scribble Stick Glossy Lip Crayon in French Disko . Not only was it a gorgeous muted red reminiscent of the iconic Clinique Black Honey Almost Lipstick, but I loved that I didn't need a mirror to apply it. It was super hydrating and balm-like, with a juicy kiss of color. For a separate night out, I also tried the Backline Liquid Eyeliner in Sum1 New , a vivid sapphire for a pop of color. It lasted all night, even with lots of dancing (and sweating).