15 Halloween Tights To Take Your Costume To The Next Level

Picture it: You're this close to having your Halloween costume ready to go, and you already know who you're tag-teaming with. What's the last finishing touch to take your 2019 getup to the next level? Hint: It's all in the accessories, specifically when it comes to hosiery. Makes sense — a novelty pair of tights both completes the look and keeps your legs toasty on a chilly fall night.
Never underestimate the power of a festive tight or stocking; from striped thigh-highs to spooky spiderwebs, here are 15 printed tights to add to any Halloween costume this year. (Even if that costume is just a pair of cat ears.)
