Not to scare you or anything, but Halloween is right around the corner which means there’s lots of creepy business to address ASAP. But before even thinking about finalizing your costume plans — we can't decide between going the couples route or repurposing some Savage X Fenty lingerie — get your house in spooky shape with some ghoulish gourds. And what better way to get in the spirit than with a party?
Since this is the season for populating your home with pumpkins and jack-o'-lanterns galore, we suggest putting on a freaky playlist, adding a touch of orange, red, and black to your decorations, and inviting your friends or nieces and nephews over for a carving party. Ahead, we’ve got all the saws, scoops, and sculpting tools you need to create your own fleshy masterpiece, along the with party supplies and snacks to suit the theme. Plus, with the impressive array of gourd decor that's guaranteed to result from this festive gathering, you'll get yourself one step closer to being ready for Halloween.
